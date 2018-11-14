Shah Rukh Khan has zero tolerance for injured players, ask Mitchel Starc

We’re just months away from the 2019 Indian Premier League, the tournament that gives rise to cricketing madness every year. The IPL is the most famous T20 league and boasts of a massive fan following across the globe. And the 2019 edition is going to be bit more exciting as the IPL governing body has introduced player transfer policy amongst the teams. But looks like teams have already started taking some stern decisions against players and Oz player Mitchel Starc seems to be one of them.

Interacting with reporters in Sydney, the 28-year-old Australian bowler was asked about his 2019 IPL plans and he surprised everyone with his answer when he said that he has been dropped from the Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side. “I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract. At the moment I'll be home in April,” Starc said.

Starc was picked by KKR team in last year's IPL auction for a whopping $1.8 million or Rs 9.4 crore but missed the 2018 season. Starc was suffering from a leg injury sustained at the tail end of the infamous South Africa Test tour which got Aussie captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner suspended from international cricket for 1 year for their alleged involvement in the sandpaper controversy. And looks like the team’s management decided to part ways with the fast bowler who looks uncertain for the upcoming season.

"I obviously didn't go last year with my tibia injury and it was a great opportunity to freshen the body up, let everything heal by itself. I guess barring a little niggle in my hammy I've felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it,” he added.

Starc also said that the rest in coming days will help his body get some rest and will also prepare him for non-stop cricket in the coming days. "That little period of time has really paid off for the body. If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," he said.