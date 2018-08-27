sports Shahid Afridi's boom boom has an Indian connection Debanu Das August 27 2018, 8.53 pm August 27 2018, 8.53 pm

Former Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi was known as a pretty devastating batsman during his playing days. His explosive play-style had earned him the nickname Boom Boom, but it was not clear how, or who gave it to him. In a Q&A session on Twitter on August 26, a fan asked Afridi how he got that title. The reply will shock you.

Ravi Shastri — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 26, 2018

Afridi revealed to the world that this title was endowed on him by none other than Ravi Shastri, the current head coach for team India. At the time, Shastri was a commentator. When asked about which of his many centuries was his favourite, the cricketer replied that it was against India, where he scored 141, in Chennai in January 1999. India had lost that match by 12 runs.

Against India, 141 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 26, 2018

Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket in 2017 after 398 ODI, 99 T20s and 27 Tests. He has a tally of 8,064 runs, six tons and 39 fifties in ODIs. In T20 cricket, Afridi has 1,416 runs. Besides batting, Afridi was also a capable bowler, racking up 395 wickets in ODI, 98 wickets in T20s and 48 in Tests. Though he hung his boots from international cricket, he continues to play T20 tournaments in a number of countries.