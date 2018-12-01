Shikhar Dhawan proves he’s the perfect step father

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has had an amazing year with the bat this year and in the recently concluded T20I series against the Aussies, he was adjudged the Man of the series for his brilliant performance. Currently on leave from his national duties, as he is not part of the team for the test series, Shikhar seems to be making the most by spending quality time with his family and looks like the Dhawan’s are all geared up Christmas.

In a video shared by Shikhar himself on Instagram, we can see him having a jolly time with his step-daughter Rhea whom he held in his arm and swung around multiple times. And we aren’t the only ones excited about this daddy-daughter time. Dhawan’s pet and his son Zoravar Dhawan too can’t stop jumping at the scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq1oz2shjeR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from the fun, the Dhawans are all set for grand Christmas celebrations and the entire family can be seen decorating the tree.

Post the decoration, the family of five along with their pet dog posed for a happy picture with the tree serving as the backdrop.

While Dhawan will be missing the test series against the Ausies, he will join the team for the ODI series which will be played from January 12, 2019. We hope Shikhar picks up from where he left and continues his good run in the ODI series as well.