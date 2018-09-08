image
Saturday, September 8th 2018
English
Shikhar Dhawan’s impromptu bhangra act at the Oval is enough to make you happy on a boring Saturday

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan’s impromptu bhangra act at the Oval is enough to make you happy on a boring Saturday

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 08 2018, 2.17 pm
back
Alastair CookbhangracricketHarbhajan SinghShikhar Dhawansports
nextVirat Kohli is number one and now uses the right finger to point that out
ALSO READ

As Alastair Cook retires from cricket, get to know the ace opener

Ashes 2013-14: Recreating Pietersen's single

Queen Elizabeth II watches 2nd Ashes test