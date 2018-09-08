Shikhar Dhawan’s impromptu bhangra act at the Oval is enough to make you happy on a boring Saturday

The Oval crowd was in for a treat on the fifth day of test match being played between India and England as Shikhar Dhawan burst out into an impromptu bhangra while on field to entice the audience. The left-handed batsman was the happiest of all as team India managed to turn its fate in the test match against England on its last day.

A video of Shikhar showing off his bhangra moves has gone viral on the internet and we must say that it is the best thing you will witness on a boring Saturday. Looking at him dance with all his heart makes us so happy!

The bhangra did not remain restricted to the field as ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh too was seen teaching a step or two to the commentators including David Llyod in the commentary box, after Shikhar put up a show. The video of the same hit the internet with a force like that of a thunderstorm.

.@BumbleCricket does Bhangra - with some help from @harbhajan_singh! Join us for live coverage of day two of the fifth #EngvInd Test from 10am. D1 highlights: https://t.co/CRm6LBkuOZ pic.twitter.com/iGsWllkGTr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 8, 2018

Now that how we celebrate a victory, don’t we? Bhangra has always been a form to express joy and our Punjabi boys, of course, leave no chance to show their moves.

Team India also gave a guard of honour to Alastair Cook, who played his last test match against India before his retirement.