Shooter Manu Bhaker reminds Sports Minister Anil Vij of her Rs 2 crore prize money, stirs a controversy

In a shocking incident on Friday, teenage shooting sensation hit up the Haryana sports minister Anil Vij reminding him of the promise he had made earlier, in 2018. The social media post has given rise to controversy and in the latest development, the sports minister has hit back at Manu after she criticised the government over not fulfilling the promise. The state government had earlier promised Anil of rewarding her with Rs 2 crore for winning a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in October 2018.

In a series of tweets by the state sports minister and the athlete, the two have tried to put forth their point. The war of words on the social media started off after the 16-year-old shooter, who is a resident of Goria village in Jhajjar, took to Twitter and added screenshots of Vij’s tweet where he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government. “Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla” read her tweet.

In his defence, Anil Vij tweeted back to the shooter and said that Bhaker should have come to the sports department before going public about the matter. “Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to the public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving the highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will get 2 crores as tweeted by me and as per notification at that time.” Read his tweet.

Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweated by me and as per notification at that time. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

Later, in another tweet, the minister also urged that the players should have discipline in them and that Bhaker should be sorry for creating this controversy and that she should focus on her game.

There should be some sense of decipline in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

Hours later on Saturday, the minister tweeted and assured that the reward money will be disbursed in January.

We have increased Prize money from 10 lakh which was being given in previous Congress Govt. to 2 crores for this event. We have delivered prize money won by Haryana Players upto August on 15 August last year and remaining will be delivered possibly in January this year — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2019

Talking about Bhaker, the shooter had an eventful outing in the year 2018 as she won the Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara.