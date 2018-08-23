Sindhu stands tall: PV is world's 7th highest paid female athlete

In a list dominated by global tennis icons, our PV Sindhu shines bright! As per the latest released Forbes' Top 10 Female Athletes' List, the Indian badminton player ranks seventh. Her annual earnings are estimated at $8.5 million. A self-accomplished youth icon of the country, Sindhu's endorsement deals contribute to a large chunk of the moolah she rakes in. It is estimated that almost as much as $8 million is bagged only from endorsements.

Apart from Sindhu, only one non-Tennis player has made it to the list. Former American car racer Danica Patrick, with an annual earning of $7.5 million, ranks ninth on the list.

Serena Williams tops the list with $18.1 million in terms of annual earnings. Apart from a prize money of $62,000, Williams raked in $18 million from endorsements, an amount highly enviable among sportswomen. She came back to the court last September, after giving birth to her daughter.

Tenis sensation Maria Sharapova is fifth on the list, with $10.5 million in her kitty. The other Williams sister, Venus Williams, comes sixth with $10.2 million.

Sindhu is the only Indian athlete featured in the list. The first Indian woman to win a silver in Olympics, she presently cherishes a number 2 world ranking.