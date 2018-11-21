Sophia Floersch vows to race again after surviving a horrific crash

17-year-old Sophia Floersch, a racing driver who fractured her spine in a horrifying crash at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix has vowed to return to the sport after surviving surgery that lasted nearly half a day. The German driver flew off the track on Sunday, hurtling into marshals and photographers, before being rushed to a Macau hospital.

Sophia took to Facebook and vowed to make a strong comeback and shared a very motivational post on her page.

Sophia also thanked the medical staff who treated her, as well as the people who helped at the scene of the accident for their encouraging, calming words those tough moments.

Reportedly, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) has opened up an investigation but FIA race director Charlie Whiting said it is too early to say what initiated the accident. Whiting also maintained that the Macau Grand Prix circuit is not dangerous.

At least three people have died on the Macau Grand Prix circuit as of now. British rider Daniel Hegarty died last year after hitting a barrier at Fisherman's Bend during the Macau Grand Prix's motorcycle race whereas, in 2012, Portuguese motorcyclist Luis Carreira and Hong Kong driver Phillip Yau were killed within two days of each other during the Macau Grand Prix.