Sourav Ganguly bats for axed Mithali Raj, says ‘Welcome to the group’

Former team India captain Sourav Ganguly has come in support of veteran Mithali Raj who was dropped from the team in the World T20 semifinal against England. Sourav said that he is not surprised at the team’s decision to drop the senior-most player from the team ahead of the crucial encounter and said he faced the same fate when he was at the peak of his career.

Addressing the media at a press conference recently, Ganguly was asked about Mithali’s absence from the team and India’s ouster from the tournament and he said, "I also have also sat in the dugout after captaining India. When I saw Mithali Raj being dropped, I said 'Welcome to the group',".

Mithali, the ODI captain hit two back to back half centuries against Pakistan and Ireland but was rested in the crucial encounter against the Aussies and England. "Captains are asked to sit, so just do it. I have done it in Faisalabad. I didn't play an ODI game for 15 months when I was probably the best performer in one-day cricket. It happens in life. The best in the world are at times shown the door,” the former Indian captain said recalling the 2006 second Test against Pakistan.

The 46-year-old Sourav however said it’s not the end of road for Mithali. "You should always remember you're the best because you did something and there's an opportunity again. So I am not too disappointed seeing Mithali Raj being asked to sit out. I have not been disappointed to see the reactions on the ground.”

"But I am disappointed because India lost the semifinals because I thought they had the team to go the distance. It happens as they say there's no guarantee in life." he added.