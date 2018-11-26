image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sourav Ganguly bats for axed Mithali Raj, says ‘Welcome to the group’

Sports

Sourav Ganguly bats for axed Mithali Raj, says ‘Welcome to the group’

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 26 2018, 7.17 pm
back
cricketMithali RajSourav GangulysportsWorld T20
nextCricketers pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 tragedy on its 10th anniversary
ALSO READ

Virender Sehwag: Virat Kohli will break all records except this one held by Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's a look at the series of records he broke in 2018

Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have THIS in common