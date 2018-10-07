Sourav Ganguly has cheeky advice for birthday boy Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was known for his fierce batting, great captinacy on field was also known for his savage mode off field. And looks like nothing seems to have changed over the years as ‘Dada’, as he is widely known hasn’t changed a bit and his recent birthday wish to former speedster Zaheer Khan is the proof.

On Sunday, Ganguly took to Twittter and wished his former teammate Zaheer Khan on his 40th birthday but what caught our attention was Dada’s message for his go to bowler in his play days.

Happy birthday @ImZaheer zed K.. have a great year ...please loose some weight...u were India’s strength 🤝 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 7, 2018

We hope Zaheer is all ears to his former captain’s advice with whom he has had a wonderful run in his career with. The left arm pacer made his Test debut against Bangladesh and scalped three wickets in the match. He made his ODI debut against Kenya and took three wickets again in 2000. Thus, he made his debut under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and since then was an integral part of team India. He went on to become the fourth highest wicket taker for India and is only behind Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar.

View this post on Instagram Decoding the knuckle ball !! A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Apr 11, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Playing 92 test matches for the country, Zaheer took 311 wickets whereas he took 282 wickets in 200 ODI’s he played for the country.