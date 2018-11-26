Sourav Ganguly reveals his comical reply to Pervez Musharraf’s question on MS Dhoni

India has seen some of the finest players represent the country in cricket over the years at an international level and former captain Sourav Ganguly is one of them. The left handed batsman not only let his bat do all the talking, he was also good with his words. Recently Dada shared one such hilarious incident which involves Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

One of the most successful captains of India MS Dhoni was a Sourav Ganguly find who grew to become a legend. Though he struggled at first, MSD managed to made heads turn with his power hitting 148 against arch-rivals Pakistan during their tour of India in 2005. A year later, when Sourav Ganguly-led team India toured neighbours Pakistan for the Test and ODI series, Dhoni continued his fine form with the bat which caught the eye of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

At an event Dada went nostalgic and shared the incident when Musharraf quizzed the former India captain about how he unearthed Dhoni's talent. “I still remember Pervez Musharraf asking me ‘From where did you get him?’” Ganguly said.

“I told him he (Dhoni) was walking near the Wagah border and we pulled him in,” was his reply and we are sure Musharraf enjoyed a hearty laugh.

Despite winning two World Cups and making India the top ranked team in Tests under his tenure, MS Dhoni is under heavy criticism because of his poor form with the bat. But Ganguly said that he has faith in his former team mate and that he still has the power in him to hit big sixes and should be allowed to go on a high.

“He’s another champion. Fantastic career for 12-13 years since winning the World Twenty 20. Just like everyone else, he has to perform. There's one must in life: whatever job you do, wherever you are, whatever age you have, how much experience you have you have to keep performing at the top level otherwise someone else will take your place. I wish him all the luck because we want champions to go on a high. I still feel he can hit the ball in the stands. He's a phenomenal cricketer," Ganguly said.