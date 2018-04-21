home/ sports
Ambanis host party for sporting greats as Olympic President Thomas Bach visits Mumbai

First published: April 21, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Updated: April 21, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a party on Friday night for Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, who is visiting Mumbai. Special guests were seen pouring in at their plush residence Antilia in Mumbai. Sportspersons from across categories graced the occasion with their presence. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived with wife Anjali while tennis stars Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes arrived solo. Boxer Vijender Singh and retired professional shooter and former World and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra were invited to the bash too.

The party, however, wasn’t entirely a sporting event. Akash Ambani’s fiancee Shloka Mehta and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended the bash too.

  

