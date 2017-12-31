Sports moments that ruled the internet in 2017

2017 has been a great year for Sports with record breaking performances but there were a few which stood out. Here is our list of top 17 moments in Sports that ruled the internet. Which one tops your list?

MS Dhoni struck two free-kicks as Virat Kohli-led All Hearts FC thrashed Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars FC 7-3 in the Celebrity Clasico in Mumbai. The fun encounter attracted more TRPs than many prime time shows on television. Not to mention the 25000 strong crowd it gathered.

In an epic Twitter banter between Virender Sehwag and Ross Taylor, Sehwag went on to ask UIDAI Aadhaar card if darji Ross Taylor was eligible given his wonderful Hindi skills.

The much talked about hush-hush marriage of Indian skipper Virat Kohli with actress Anushka Sharma was the hot topic for several days to come!

Police in Jupiter, Florida, have released dashboard cam footage of Tiger Woods’ arrest for driving while under the influence. The video shows officers approach the car and Woods, who didn’t know where he was. The footage also shows Woods stumble and sway through a field sobriety test before being arrested. However, Woods apologized later and said it was due to the influence of strong medication.

Harbhajan was trolled by a user who criticized him asking him to retire after he posted a picture of the practice session. But his reply won the internet with his reply!

Did you know that Federer had dubious talents in the music department? Well, after Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his scheduled quarter-final against Federer in the first ATP Masters tournament of the year, Federer turned out for a light-hearted on-court question and answer session to entertain spectators. It included the showing of an updated video featuring Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov belting out Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" -- accompanied by Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician David Foster on piano with a cameo from Novak Djokovic thrown in.

And oh boy! He can sing!

The highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history and Indian Women’s Cricket team captain, Mithali Raj was trolled for a picture she posted. Irrespective of her on field achievements, trolls jumped at the first opportunity who went on a rampage to point out that she didn’t dress ‘decently enough’.

Excitement might have dipped initially at the third T20 between India and New Zealand when the match was reduced to an eight-over match due to rains. Nonetheless, India emerged victorious over the Kiwis to bag their first T20 series win against them finally breaking the spell.

When Ashish Nehra retired the internet went on an overdrive as he was the last member of the iconic 2003 squad.

While NBA rule prohibits kneeling during the national anthem, the players took to the knee in protest against Donald Trump.

The internet went bizarre after Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was announced.

Bruce Maxwell, catcher for the Oakland Athletics, became the first major league baseball player to take a knee during the national anthem starting the silent protest post the political statement by Donald Trump who criticized athletes who protest during sporting events.

The most breathtaking sporting moment would be when Serena Williams won the Australian Open when she was pregnant. Williams actually found out she was pregnant a week before the Australian Open this year. She told Vanity Fair how her “heart dropped” when she saw her pregnancy test was positive.

Roger Federer’s fantasy season continued when he beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets to lift the Shanghai Masters trophy. After the match, Federer was asked what had helped him win he smiled and replied “Not playing him on clay.”

The proudest moment for India was when both Men and Women’s Hockey team lifted the Asia Cup this year!

The second best moment of 2017 would be when India was hosted U-17 FIFA World Cup and made an entry at the grand stage. The excitement was on another level all together.

India’s badminton record the best in 2017. With Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu there is now an Indian each in top five players list. According to Badminton World Federation, Kidambi Srikanth is fourth among men while P.V. Sindhu is third among women.