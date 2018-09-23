Steve Smith and David Warner make strong comeback post ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who were banned earlier in the year from international cricket for a year, are back to action. The two star players,who were handed a ban by the ICC in a ball-tampering case, made a strong comeback in a domestic match .

While Steve Smith scored a patient 85 for Sutherland, David Warner went on to bring up his century for Randwick-Petersham. Opening the batting, Warner reached his century off 98 balls in an innings that featured 13 fours and two sixes as Randwick-Petersham chased down St George's 277 and won by four wickets.

Smith's Sutherland, however,lost by three wickets to Mosman after they were unable to defend 238 from their 50 overs at the Glenn McGrath Oval. Smith played a patient inning and entertained the crowd with his hard-hitting batting style. Smith's 92-ball innings for Sutherland included six fours and one six.

The ban on Smith and Warner is scheduled to end on March 28 and that means they will miss out on the entire summer season games but we hope they stay match-ready for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which begins on May 30 in England.