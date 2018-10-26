Steve Smith makes it to the rich list of Australians despite ban

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has made it to the 2018 Australian Financial Review (AFP) Young Rich List for the first time. This is despite him being handed over a one-year suspension by Cricket Australia for his involvement in a massive ball-tampering scandal earlier this year.

Reportedly, in 2018, the 29-year-old, right-handed, batsman has collected a total personal wealth of USD 27 million and is placed on 95th position. The list is headed by Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut who recently joined the National Basketball League's Sydney Kings.

In March, Steve Smith, along with opener and Vice Captain David Warner, was handed a one-year ban by the Cricket Australia following a massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test match of the four-match series against South Africa at New Lands. Following this, Smith not only lost out on Australian captaincy but also many brand endorsements and lucrative associations including the Indian Premier League contract for 2017. Looks like that that didn’t hamper his finances much and still, made it to the top 100 in the list for moneymakers under the age of 40.

While the ban still continues on Smith from CA, Smith made his debut at the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and scored 41 runs for Barbados Tridents and looked in good form.