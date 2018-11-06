Stuart Broad and girlfriend Mollie King twice unlucky

English fast bowler Stuart Broad and his girlfriend singer Mollie King have called off their relationship, once again. The couple dated for five months, before their break-up in September and reconciled soon. Recently, after giving their relationship a second chance, they parted ways.

Reportedly, the reason for the split is their work commitments. While Broad is busy with his cricket career, King is occupied as the new host of BBC Radio 1's weekend breakfast show alongside Matt Edmondson.

According to a report in a British tabloid, The Sun," They agreed to break up last week and the split was very amicable. They were just too busy for the relationship to work. As well as Mollie's commitments, Stuart is always away with England and is spending the next six weeks competing in Sri Lanka.”

Looks like Mollie has already moved on post her breakup with the English pacer as she has been seen spending time with dancer AJ Pritchard twice in the same week. The two are very good friends and Pritchard has been preparing to perform in a dance reality show, Strictly Come Dancing.