Swapna Barman: Cool shoes for golden girl’s cool toes

For Swapna Barman, it was not an easy victory. After winning gold at the Asian Games heptathlon event, she tweeted that her best ‘motivator’ was pain. A strange tweet from someone who just won an international event, right? It was later revealed that Swapna was suffering from an intense toothache because of an infection at the final day of the event. That’s not all, the athlete also had difficulty running, as she couldn’t find shoes that could fit her extra toes.

Gold medallist Swapna Barman of India celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's hepatatlhon at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juni Kriswanto

"It's difficult to get shoes as I have six toes in each foot. I have to use the regular ones and they are very painful," Swapna was quoted as saying by Times of India, after the event.

Moved by Swapna’s plight, the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai announced that they’ll help in relieving her pain, by sponsoring customised shoes for her. According to reports, the ICF has already consulted sportswear manufacturer Nike.

India's Swapna Barman celebrates after competing in the women's 800m heptathlon athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 29, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD

The heptathlon includes a variety of activities, each of which requires Swapna to wear a different type of shoe. ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani said that the ICF will arrange for the complete set of shoes, per reports. "We don't know the shoe size. We are waiting for Swapna to come back and then we will get in touch with her," an ICF official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Barman comes from a less well-to-do family and her devastating tale shook the nation. Her father, a rickshaw-puller has been bed-ridden for several years. Her mother, who has six toes on one foot, left her job as a worker at a tea garden to look after her ailing husband.