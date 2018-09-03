image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Swapna Barman: Cool shoes for golden girl’s cool toes

sports

Swapna Barman: Cool shoes for golden girl’s cool toes

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 03 2018, 10.37 am
back
Asian GamesAsian Games 2018newsOthersportsSwapna Barman
nextScuba diver at 95: This World War II veteran is GOAT
ALSO READ

Jinson & Johnson: Rice, paneer, chicken for an Asian Games gold

Dingko Singh biopic: Shahid Kapoor to play the part, but will he look the part?

India-Pakistan bond gets a boost at the Asian Games 2018