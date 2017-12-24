Tennis takes a backseat as Serena seeks advice for her biggest challenge yet

Gearing up for her most difficult challenge yet, Tennis star Serena Williams sought advice from her 10 million twitter followers. Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl has been undergoing teething problems and mommy Serena is much stressed, so much so that she has posted her distress on Twitter, asking for help from her followers.

Teething- aka the devil - is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but...... pic.twitter.com/hCRMJ0RhUQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

The former world number one took to Twitter to seek advice on how to stop the teething ‘aka the devil.’ Serena has, apparently, tried everything from amber beads, cold towels, letting Alexis to chew on her fingers and homeopathic water. She expressed her frustrations over how her daughter seems to be crying all the time and explained the need to hold her till she falls asleep.

Serena's followers had quite a few suggestions with a majority of them asking the tennis star to use teething rings or to let the baby chew on toys or frozen fruit or ice cubes that are placed in a mesh feeder or wrapped in muslin. Some suggested using teething biscuits or teething gels.

Freeze her teething ring and let her bite on that — M 2the O (@mobetta77) December 17, 2017

Nothing is working. It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone?? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

My niece just went through this. We did ice packs, teething gel/rings, and Motrin If the fever was bad. Good news is that it only lasts a short time! pic.twitter.com/x9YuVT2gXT — CLO (@silycone) December 17, 2017

There were some who advised her to let the baby nibble the ends of blankets or pillow cases. Age-appropriate painkillers or teething granules were also suggested to the tennis champ. Breast milk popsicles and breastfeeding in general were also suggested to soothe her baby. Among other suggestions, Serena was asked to use cold cloves tea, clove oil, to rub on the baby's gums and others even suggested to run brandy on the baby’s teeth. ​

Despite being a champion in her sport, motherhood seems to have definitely caught up with the world number one.