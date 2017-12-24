home/ sports
Tennis takes a backseat as Serena seeks advice for her biggest challenge yet

First published: December 20, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Updated: December 20, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Gearing up for her most difficult challenge yet, Tennis star Serena Williams sought advice from her 10 million twitter followers. Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl has been undergoing teething problems and mommy Serena is much stressed, so much so that she has posted her distress on Twitter, asking for help from her followers.

The former world number one took to Twitter to seek advice on how to stop the teething ‘aka the devil.’ Serena has, apparently, tried everything from amber beads, cold towels, letting Alexis to chew on her fingers and homeopathic water. She expressed her frustrations over how her daughter seems to be crying all the time and explained the need to hold her till she falls asleep.

Serena's followers had quite a few suggestions with a majority of them asking the tennis star to use teething rings or to let the baby chew on toys or frozen fruit or ice cubes that are placed in a mesh feeder or wrapped in muslin. Some suggested using teething biscuits or teething gels.

There were some who advised her to let the baby nibble the ends of blankets or pillow cases. Age-appropriate painkillers or teething granules were also suggested to the tennis champ. Breast milk popsicles and breastfeeding in general were also suggested to soothe her baby. Among other suggestions, Serena was asked to use cold cloves tea, clove oil, to rub on the baby's gums and others even suggested to run brandy on the baby’s teeth. ​

Despite being a champion in her sport, motherhood seems to have definitely caught up with the world number one.

