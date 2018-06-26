Caught on cam! Nick Kyrgios fined for simulating lewd sex act in live broadcast

Nick Kyrgios is surely the most naturally gifted tennis player on Earth right now. But as they say, power and possession sometimes make you lose your mind and the same is the case of this Aussie tennis player.

Unfortunately for tennis, Nick Kyrgios is one of those indecent ones who always has some nasty tricks going on his head. He once told Stan Warwinka that his girlfriend was sleeping with his best friend mid-match. Now his recent act has grabbed eyeballs. Not much to our surprise, the player found a creative new way to not really give a shit at the Queen's Club Championship in London.

Have a look at his ‘jerking off’ act that went viral instantly:

After making suggestive gestures with a water bottle during the semi-final against Marin Cilic, Nick Kyrgios has been fined 15,000 Euros (£13,190) by Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He was then reported for inappropriate behaviour by the tournament supervisor Lars Graff.

But if you think that this was the first time that the tennis player has been in trouble for his stupid acts, you are wrong. As Kyrgios’ previous absurd suspensions include the six-month sentence he received in 2015 after making comments about Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend during a contest.

Phew!