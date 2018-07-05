Duchess Meghan Markle to cheer for good friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon?

Being a royal is no easy. We all are aware of the tough time Meghan is going through in order to get adjusted to all the royal rules. But well, her tag of being the Duchess of Sussex is not going to stop her from cheering for her very good friend and ace tennis player Serena Williams who has taken to the court for the first time after giving birth to her first child.

Serena Williams has managed to make it to Grand Slam second-round match and if she emerges victorious in this one, then we shall see the Duchess seated in the royal box at this year’s Wimbledon.

As per Express.co.uk, Meghan can be spotted at the Wimbledon either on Friday or Saturday only if her good friend Serena wins the second-round match and makes it to the next level.

Well, it will be fun to see Duchess cheering and being happy for Serena.

Talking about their friendship, Serena and Meghan have been good friends for long. If you have had kept a tab on the royal wedding, you would have known how emotional Serena was to see Meghan marrying the man of her dreams. And over the royal wedding, the tennis player later shared with InStyle, “It was super fun. You know, I’ve known Meghan for years so it was good to see my friend happy.”