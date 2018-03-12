Federer adds two more to his kitty; becomes the most decorated Laureus winner in history

Roger Federer is the greatest tennis player ever to play the game of tennis. He has 20 grand slams in his kitty and is regarded as G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time). At 36, he tops the ATP tennis rankings and has still not shown any sign of tiredness or injury. On Tuesday, February 27 Federer reached another milestone in his career as he won his fifth and sixth Laureus statuettes, becoming the most decorated Laureus Winner in history at the 2018 Awards Ceremony in Monaco.

Talking to the media after receiving his awards, Federer said, “This is a very special moment for me. Everyone knows how highly I value my Laureus Awards, so to win another would have been wonderful, but to win two is a truly unique honour. And so unexpected. I am delighted and I would like to thank the Laureus Academy for all their support.”

MONACO - FEBRUARY 27: Tennis player Roger Federer Tennis player Roger Federer accepts the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2018 Nominee during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards show at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018, in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Laureus)

“It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016, and these Awards just make it even more memorable. When I won my first Laureus Award back in 2005, if you had said I would have ended up winning six I would not have believed you. It’s been an amazing ride,” he added.

The Swiss tennis star who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, also received the Comeback of the Year Award, in recognition of his achievements in overcoming a serious knee injury.

Serena Williams won the Sportswoman of the Year Award following her Australian Open success and her 23rd Grand Slam title. Serena, who also gave birth to her first child in 2017, is now the most decorated female Laureus award winner with five Laureus statuettes.

Voted for by the legends of the sport in the Laureus World Sports Academy, the awards recognise sporting achievements throughout a calendar year. The awards were hosted by Hollywood superstar Benedict Cumberbatch, while world-renowned singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé performed for guests.