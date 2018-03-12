Federer redefines greatness, proves there is no limit in sports

For days they'll talk about it. For weeks they'll recall it and for years they will replay it. Roger Federer has done the impossible. At 36, he became the oldest world no.1 to play the game of Tennis. Celebrating his return to the top of the world rankings, Federer bagged the Rotterdam Open on Sunday, February 18, his 97th career title, and declared it as one of the best weeks of his life.

"What a fantastic week," top seed Federer said. "The goal at the start of the week was to make it to the semi-finals. This is absolutely amazing, I'm really pleased. It's unbelievable to be number one again after all these (six) years -- this is one of the best weeks of my life."

Well anyone who heard Federer during the award ceremony is witness to the fact that the 36-year-old cried his heart out and it only shows the nerves he feels, shows that tennis still matters to the legend. The speech reveals his humanness and confirms what he loves most.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

"I saved the best for last," added Federer, who has a 12-0 record on the season, before getting home to his family. I had a great first match and a great last match. In between it was a battle, it was nerve-wracking getting back to number one. But I was able to manage my nerves and the expectations. I was able to handle that pressure, today I played great from the beginning."

People will always tell you that you are too young for this and too old for that. Well, tell them about Federer at 36. Tell them how he stretched time and limits.

"I was able to improve my tennis today when I needed to, I was able to take advantage. I'm very, very happy," said Federer. At 36, Federer has 20 grand slams and has won 97 opens. Undoubtedly, he is the greatest of all time but one can surely say he has done so only because he doesn't take his greatness for granted.