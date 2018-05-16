home/ sports/ tennis
Maria Sharapova calls Rafael Nadal a GOAT, Federer fans fume

First published: May 16, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Updated: May 16, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Two minutes on court with the GOAT. If you’re a tennis fan, you’ll get it. Anyone who’s a pro on the grass court is considered a goat and anyone who watches enough tennis know Roger Federer holds the title currently. A few days back Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova found Rafael Nadal practicing at the court, right before her. Nervous and excited, she walked up to him. And then she asked him out… for a practice session, duh! But that’s not even the big deal. What she did next is dividing tennis fans right in the middle.

Maria called Rafa (who is a champ on clay) a goat. She may have crossed off an item on her bucket list but the Roger Federer fans on the internet are fuming. How could anyone besides Roger Federer be called a goat? Federer fans were quick to educate Maria on who exactly they thought is the goat. Fans of the Spaniard weren’t quiet either and won’t going to let them get away without a fight. A verbal battle ensued with fans from both camps fighting it out for their favourite stars.

Maria and Nadal are two of tennis’ best players and both are former number ones. Maria asked her team if it would be okay to hit a few balls with him. “And they're like, yeah, what's wrong with that? And I was like, a lot of things. There's a lot of things wrong with just coming up to Rafa,” said Maria to the news outlets. "They're like, no, you should. It's not like you're asking him to go on a date. And so I did. He probably thought I was really weird. I think he still thinks I'm really weird," she added.

While a match ensues on the internet, we assure you the King of Clay and Goat are still friends.

