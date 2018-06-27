Mommy-to-be Sania Mirza flaunts her baby bump at the airport. VIEW PICS

Sania Mirza is all set to welcome her life's most beautiful chapter. As she gears up to embrace motherhood for the first time, Sania is spending some quality time with her family. We clicked her at the airport and the Tennis player greeted us with her signature, warm smile. While her arrival was smooth and as per script, we couldn't help but wonder why Sania went drab with her pregnancy wardrobe.

She was spotted wearing a greyish-violet, embroidered salwar suit and donned a coral green handbag. While we understand that comfort is key, maternity wardrobes don't necessarily have to compromise on style.

Sania, no doubt, looks charming in whatever she wears but this outing looks like she failed to put any thought into it.

Incidentally, on the same day, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was spotted in the city by paparazzi too. Remember she's pregnant too and is proof that mummy-to-be outfits can be as stylish as can be.

However, Sania seems really excited about the phase that's to arrive soon!

"It was just about time... I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while... We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience this new phase of our lives," she earlier told IANS.