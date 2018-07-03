No pocket science! Roger Federer too has had a malfunction

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is considered to be one of the all-time greats of the game. He’s got too many titles to count and still counting. While his game is perfect to the tee, the tennis star recently recalled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction episode during his 2007 Wimbledon win and even went on to call it his funniest moment in tennis.

In 2007, Federer beat arch rival Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his fifth consecutive triumph at Wimbledon. Recalling the incident, Federer revealed that he was excited and nervous that day. "I really wanted to put on the long trousers that we created for the tournament. When I tried to put my hands in my trouser pockets at the trophy handover, I realised that I had put my trousers the wrong way round. It was too late to change that." Oops!

The video reveals that Federer didn’t bother to fix his pants and went on to lift the trophy with the malfunction and much to his luck, nobody noticed the gaffe until his revelation.

After winning eight Wimbledon titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017), Federer is back on the English court. On Monday, he began his title defense in style after brushing aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Top seed Federer will next face either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi. The champion tennis star is playing his straight 20th Wimbledon this year and it looks like the champion is on his way to yet another dominating tournament.