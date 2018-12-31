Novak Djokovic is chilling with friends and camels ahead of the Qatar Open

Tennis World #1 Novak Djokovic who made a brilliant comeback this year post his injury seems to be in a relaxed mode for now. The Serbian player ended the year on a high by winning big titles like two Grand Slam titles, Wimbledon and the US Open snatching the top spot from Spain’s Rafael Nadal. And looks like after the hectic and fruitful year and a packed schedule ahead, Djokovic is in the mood for some relaxation and his pictures on social media are proof.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old Serbian professional Tennis player who is currently in Doha and is all set to compete at the Qatar Open, seems to be taking time out from his tight schedule and chill with his friends. Before the tournament started, Djokovic decided to take a tour around the desert along with his friends Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov. All of them were seen donning the traditional local attire and we must say they looked good in the white attire.

In a video shared by the player on his twitter handle, Djokovic was having some nice time with a Camel. Here have a look at the video.

Talking about the tournament, Djokovic is all set to team up with his brother Marko Djokovic in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open men's doubles and we hope the pair who has been unlucky kicks off the tournament on a winning note.