Post her Wimbledon loss, Serena Williams reveals she is suffering from Postpartum Emotions

Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, lost the crown to Germany's Angelique Kerber this year, in a 6-3, 6-3 game. That's quite a startling loss. It certainly required her some real hard work to get back to the courts ten months after giving birth to daughter Alexis. In a moving Instagram post. Serena has now revealed she suffers from postpartum emotions, a form of depression found in new mothers.
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
Postpartum emotions are even more commonly found among new moms these days, thanks to growing complexities of life. For mothers who are demanded to strike a balance between professional and personal space, it is a more difficult phase.
Shaken after her loss, Serena had earlier shared an emotional message with all mothers. "For all the moms out there, I did this for you. I tried my best. I was really happy to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I’m literally just getting started," she said.
More power to you and your winning spirit, Serena.