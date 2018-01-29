Roger Federer wins Australian Open, becomes oldest to win it six times

By winning the Australian Open, Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer made three records. He became the oldest player in the Open Era to win the Australian Open title for the sixth time, joining Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson and Roger’s total Grand Slam tally went to 20, which is the highest of all times. The tennis star defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his third major title at 36.

Roger’s win-loss record in Melbourne stands at 94-13 and his Grand Slam mark stands at 332-52.

“I’m so happy, it’s unbelievable, it’s been a long day,” Federer said. “I’m happy it’s over now. The fairy tale continues for us, for me, it’s incredible,” he added as he clenched the Norman Brookes trophy.

Federer had entered the final without dropping a set but Cilic put a halt to that as he swung magnificently from the back of the court. This was evident in the second set and the fourth set. Cilic, in the fourth set, came from 1-3 down to break Federer’s twice back-to-back to go on and forced a conclusive fifth set. Federer left no stone unturned with the 6-1 win in the last set. However, the major decisive factor were the unforced errors with Cilic committing 64 and Roger with only 40.

“I kept thinking about the outcome quite often. It kept playing in my mind, ‘What if I lost?’At the end it is a relieving feeling. I’ll think about it for a long time," the 36-year-old winner said after the match.