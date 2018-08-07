Sania Mirza hints at a quick return post pregnancy

Tennis star Sania Mirza is in a happy space, as she is expecting her first child with husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. She has been inundating her Instagram profile with the cutest baby bump pictures of herself. Now, she has gone a step ahead and hinted of a quick return to the tennis court post pregnancy. Wearing a ball gown and striking a pose, she is seen posing right in the middle of the tennis court and her caption also confirms the same.

Having been a former World No. 1 in doubles, with six Grand Slam titles to her credit, the woman surely has her goals and priorities set right as she revealed in a recent interview to Gulf News, “There’s an option of protective rankings where you protect your ranking and then try and come back… So you can freeze your rankings. I have done that. It’s a long way off. We are still in 2018 and my goal is obviously to try and come back to the 2020 Olympics.”

She even cites examples of mothers who continue to rule the tennis court namely Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams, however, she even adds that, “to be out of the game for a year and a half and then get back into the back to the same level isn’t easy. You can get back into the game, but to reach the same level takes time.”