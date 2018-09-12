image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Serena Williams back on the front page with controversial cartoon

Tennis

Serena Williams back on the front page with controversial cartoon

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 12 2018, 7.46 pm
back
cartoonMark KnightSerena Williamssportstennis
nextSerena Williams’s on-field outburst cost her $17,000
ALSO READ

PICS: Ranveer Singh is back, this time as Johnny Bravo!

Abdul Qavi Desnavi may be Google's doodle of the day but who was that doodler?

Did you know that Phantom was Bengali? Check out the trailer of Choloman Oshoriri