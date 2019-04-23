Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia makes a ‘racket’, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 1.43 pm April 23 2019, 1.43 pm

Tennis sensation Serena Williams is one of the most successful players and, honestly speaking, she doesn’t really need an introduction. While the Grand Slam star out and about dominates the field, looks like her 19-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, too, is planning to get her tiny hands on the tennis racket and certainly own it. On Monday, the Wimbledon champion took to her Instagram and shared a clip of her munchkin playing with tennis rackets and it is sure to bring a smile on your face!

In the video, we could see a little Olympia running around the house and playing with several tennis rackets before she hits them on the floor. The little girl was sporting a floral frock and it looked like she wasn’t really convinced with those three rackets as she kept on searching for more. Going by the looks of the video, Olympia is definitely keen on following her star mother’s footsteps. Well, Serena thinks the same and her caption serves a piece of evidence as she wrote, ‘History in the making.’ Check out the video here:

Within no time, various celebrities including Olympia’s father seemed to be impressed with the baby girl as they poured in a lot of positive comments.

Guess, this runs in the Williams’ genes because apart from Serena, her sister Venus, too, is a tennis champion and it won’t come as a surprise if Olympia also takes over the court with her skills.

Earlier, the tennis star had taken to her Instagram and shared an extremely adorable picture of her along with baby Olympia. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in their matching outfits and it was a sight to behold!

View this post on Instagram Pink things 📸:@alexisohanian A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 9, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

Speaking about her little champ to Good Housekeeping, Serena had revealed that Olympia is a ball of energy and that she loves to dance. “It’s her favourite thing. It’s my favourite thing, too. She loves running. She’s experimenting with sprinting, I like to say. She loves being crazy and wild.”

As they say - like mother, like daughter!