Serena Williams: I almost died after giving birth to my daughter

Champion Tennis Player Serena Williams in a letter has revealed that she "almost died" after giving birth to her daughter last year. The 36-year-old professional tennis star had to undergo an emergency C-section when she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017.

She said, "I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia. Yet I consider myself fortunate. While I had a pretty easy pregnancy, my daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions. The surgery went smoothly. Before I knew it, Olympia was in my arms. It was the most amazing feeling I've ever experienced in my life. But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty."

Serena also admitted that she was plagued by health problems after giving birth including a pulmonary embolism, which is when a blood clot forms in one or more of the arteries in her lungs. "It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Because of my medical history with this problem, I live in fear of this situation. So, when I fell short of breath, I didn't wait for a second to alert the nurses,” she added.

She further said, "This sparked a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived. First, my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed."

The 23-time grand slam winner made her return to the tennis court this month after time away during her pregnancy and to recover from the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia. Her last grand slam victory came at 2017 Australian Open while she was 8-weeks pregnant.