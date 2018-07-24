home/ sports/ tennis
Serena Williams’ taste buds just flew to Italy for some Italian grub

First published: July 24, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

What do you do when you want to have Italian for dinner? You head over to Italy of course! Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian reportedly boarded a last minute flight to Italy for a little trip to Venice – all because Serena had a sudden craving for pasta.

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old Alexis is all smiles as Serena is seen gulping down a glass of wine as they enjoy a ride on a gondola. He also shared a picture of Williams taking a stroll in the city, captioning it: “Last night was a blur.”

Notably, the couple’s 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia did not feature in their photos, though Serena shared a separate picture of her later. The 23 time Grand Slam champ mentioned how her little angel inspires her to never give up.

Serena thoroughly enjoyed her time in Italy, documenting her journey there. She even posted a video of herself chilling on a four poster bed place just underneath an incredible skylight. Before leaving the city, Alexis posted a parting short of Venice, showing its beautiful skyline.

