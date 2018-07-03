Serena Williams wins first Wimbledon match after the birth of her child

Seven-time champion Serena Williams had to fight a hard one to reach the second round of Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus. The last time Williams played at Wimbledon was two years ago. Now she is a mother and she seemed to struggle a bit against the 105 ranked Rus. But Williams is a champ, and it didn’t take long for her to shake off the rust and overpower her opponent.

The 36-year-old told media outlets, “I don’t think I was at my best today, but I’m practicing much better. My arm is doing much better. My serve is a little playing catch-up, but it’s doing better than I could have hoped, to be honest. It’s all on the right track.”

This was Serena’s first Wimbledon match after the birth of her first child. Currently seated on 181 rank, her jitters did not go unnoticed when the crowd laughed as she failed to pat the ball off the grounds to her racquet. The conditions were windy on Court one and Williams made 29 unforced errors.

"I wasn't quite used to that level of wind," she told the media. "Looking back I'm glad I had that wind as in the future I will be able to play a bit better.

What a fighter! We wish her the best for the tournament!