Tennis Serena Williams’s on-field outburst cost her $17,000 Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 10 2018, 3.42 pm September 10 2018, 3.42 pm

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was on the receiving end for losing her cool during the recent US Open finals on Saturday. She lost out to Japan’s Naomi Osaka by a score of 6-2, 6-4 but, she invited the wrath of the US Tennis Association by inviting a fine of $17,000.

Williams was given a code violation for illegal coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse as she smashed her racquet post dropping her serve in the fifth game of the second set and a game penalty for calling the umpire Carlos Ramos a “lair and a thief” and insisting “you owe me an apology.”

Williams revealed that her coach Patrick Mouratoglou wasn’t coaching her even though the Frechman stated to ESPN that he had been coaching her. "I just texted Patrick, like, What is he talking about? Because we don't have signals. We have never discussed signals," said Williams.

Williams feels that sexism is prevalent in the sport as her male counterparts are treated differently. Says Williams, “I've seen other men call other umpires several things. I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He's never taken a game from a man because they said 'thief'. For me it blows my mind. But I'm going to continue to fight for women.”

Ever since, the American star has earned support from several current and former players.