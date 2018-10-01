image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis makes the sweetest pregnancy announcement

Tennis

Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis makes the sweetest pregnancy announcement

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 01 2018, 6.52 pm
back
Martina HingisPregnantsportstennis
nextSerena Williams back on the front page with controversial cartoon
ALSO READ

Shahid Kapoor is giving us husband goals as he steps out with Mira Kapoor

We told you so! Neha Dhupia is now a mummy-to-be

Sania Mirza reminisces her wins at Asian Games; unable to compete for the first time