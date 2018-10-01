Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis makes the sweetest pregnancy announcement

Swiss tennis sensation Martina Hingis has shared a happy secret on her 38th birthday. She announced to the world, about her pregnancy with a heartwarming post of a cute pink frock with a tennis racket. She let the world know that by next birthday, she and her husband will be a family of three.

Adorable much! It’s quite interesting to know of this development in her life as it reminds us of ace Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza’s pregnancy. Hingis married former sports physician Harald Leemann, this year in July, and had shared a cute picture, dressed as a bride in a white gown. The couple had been dating for more than a year and got married in a close-knit ceremony at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

Aus dem @resortragaz grüssen wir von unserer Hochzeit. Wir bedanken uns für alle guten Wünsche und wünschen alles Gute herzlich zurück. Sending greetings from our wedding from Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. Grateful to have our family and friends join us on this wonderful day! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3fpVqIlHVo — Martina Hingis (@mhingis) July 21, 2018

Hingis was earlier married to the French show-jumper Thibault Hutin from 2010 to 2013 and this is her second marriage. Hingis has been the youngest Grand Slam champion and world number one, spending 209 weeks at the top position in women’s tennis and has five Grand Slam titles to her credit.

She took a retirement from the game in 2017, ending her 23-year long glorious sporting career. Now that she is all set to embrace motherhood, we wish the couple a hearty congratulations.