This is the diet and exercise regime that new mommy Serena Williams followed ahead of her Wimbeldon return

Serena Williams is into the Wimbledon final. The 23-time Grand Slam champion scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over world No. 13 Julia Goerges in the semis, which took place on Thursday. It seemed unthinkable just a short time ago. Just 10 months ago, Williams suffered life-threatening pulmonary embolisms after delivering her daughter, Olympia, via C-section. She remained on bed rest for several weeks afterwards, unable to train until the end of the year.

So of course, it's her passion for the game and that willpower behind her impressive performance in the game so far. However, her impressive diet and exercise regime after becoming a mother has also played an important role.

Ahead of her Wimbledon return, Serena was on a vegan diet and kept a safe distance from sugar to get back in shape. The 36-year-old tennis pro told the Daily Mail she "was totally eating completely healthily" as she was prepping for her return.

As for the workout bit, she told Fitness magazine that "it's so important to mix up". So her exercise regime had a good mix of cardio with resistance training that helped her to strengthen her physique.

Surprisingly, despite all these efforts, she revealed that her maternity weight didn't come down. "No matter how much I worked out, it didn't work for me," she said. There is a myth that breastfeeding causes women to lose weight, but it was the other way round for Serena as only once she stopped nursing her baby Olympia that she "lost ten pounds in a week" and then "just kept dropping."

On Saturday Williams takes on Angelique Kerber in the finals. Two years ago, she faced Kerber in the final at Wimbledon, which Williams won in straight sets. Will history repeat itself? We can't wait to find out!