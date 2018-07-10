What?! Tennis ace Serena Williams doesn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps

When we see kids of legends growing up, we obviously expect them to follow in their parents’ footsteps and probably take up the same sport or activity and carry the tradition ahead.

But, seven-time tennis ace Serena Williams doesn’t agree to this. Her baby has just taken her first steps at Wimbledon and Williams already says that she doesn’t want her daughter Olympia to follow in her footsteps.

She brought along her daughter to Wimbledon and posted footage of herself with her daughter before the tournament starts. However, she doesn’t want her to play tennis as a grown-up and would like it if she chooses something else. She said, “I would hope she doesn't play tennis. It's a lot of work. A lot. Plus I don't want her to have pressure from what I did, people talking about 'are you going to be able to do as good as your mom?'. I don't want her to have that.”

Serena stated that her sister Venus already offered to train Olympia, but Serena isn’t convinced about the idea. "Olympia is not playing tennis, unless of course she wants to. Then I'm going to help her. But I'm not sure if I'm a great coach. I could be a good mental coach. In terms of a tennis coach, I don't know if I -- clearly I don't know if I have patience. I don't understand how they did it. I could not go out, as much as I love her, I don't think I could do it every single day like my dad did," she said.