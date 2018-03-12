World No. 1 Roger Federer says he ‘can’t wait for retirement’

If you’re born in this era, during the time Roger Federer played Tennis, you are most likely to know a thing or two about the Swiss great and all that he has achieved during his career. At 36, he is the best in the world and the proud winner of 20 grand slams. He has been honored as the greatest of all time to play the game and has been credited to do the impossible more times than one could count. But it seems the best in the world wants to retire.

Speaking to CNN, he said, “In a way, I can’t wait for it [retirement] but it should wait for the moment. Times are great right now as a tennis player and these are great moments. After that I am happy, I have a great group of friends around me. I always know I’ll be fine once I retire and I’m home. I won’t get bored I don’t think.”

Speaking to express.co earlier, Federer had said that he had already thought of retirement in 2004 and had confirmed that it is just a matter of time till he plays the game anymore. "After becoming the number one in 2004, I actually considered quitting," he said. "I had accomplished everything I had set out to. But I told myself that I can continue playing because I don’t have to prove anything anymore," he added.

About his retirement Federer had said last year, “I’d like to attend more FC Basel games and I know that when I will stop playing tennis it will all be different. I have an apartment in the center of the city.”

The world number one also mentioned that due to his wife Mirka’s family living in Thurgau, another end of the country from Basel, he didn’t get to spend as much time with his own family as he would like either. “I miss not being in Basel, and I will probably always have that feeling. I would like to go see my sister, Diana, my parents too,” he had said.

Talking about his inhuman comeback at 36 he said, "This one definitely comes very surprising to me because -- getting back to world No. 1, having had the surgery in 2016, and not knowing if I was ever going to win another grand slam. So this is an incredible comeback for me, definitely my best one ever.”