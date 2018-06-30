The most embarrassing moments for cricketers that'll make you go LOL!

Cricket is one of the most-watched sports in India. Around the world too, it enjoys a massive following. We usually see seriousness and tense situation on field especially during the last few overs. Cricketers representing their own countries are under immense pressure to win the match, however, they have their share of fun moments too. And sometimes the moments get so awkward and embarrassing that, we the audience share a good laugh.

Here are a few incidents when our cricketers’ evoked laughter.

Mark Richardson’s fall

During an India vs New Zealand match, cricketer Mark Richardson suddenly experienced muscle cramps after hitting a shot. The way he fell to the ground and the way he gyrated along with the sounds had the entire stadium laughing.

Ajit Agarkar

Back in the early 2000s, Ajit Agarkar, the third highest wicket taker for India was also known to be handy with his bat. However, during a match against Australia, he had seven consecutive ducks in seven matches, so when he finally scored a run, he raised his bat to wave to the audience as if he had scored a century. It was a fun moment to witness!

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Dilshan learnt a lesson in gravity during a match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. After a dismissal, he celebrated like a trademark wicket-keeper by lifting the ball high but he didn’t realise that what goes up comes down. The ball returned back to land straight on his head, much to the amusement of everybody.

Billy Bowden

Not just the players, even umpires can be funny at times. Billy Bowden is known to infuse a fun flavour to the match in the way he signals wide and most often, his numerous followers are bowled by his signals.

Andrew Strauss

A test match of England and South Africa had us giggling as Andrew Strauss did something unexpected and fun. As the batsman hit the ball, Andrew picked the ball with an intention to throw it at the wicket but little did he know that his sunglasses would act crazy at exactly the same time. So, as he threw the ball towards the wicket, his sunglasses came off and the ball hit the sunglasses mid-air making everybody laugh as to what just happened.

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of Indian cricket has been quite a perfectionist on field, but he too had a goofup moment once. This happened when he and Anil Kumble were batting and as Sachin flicked the ball on one side and they covered one run, as they progressed to score another run, something just confused them and Sachin was almost run-out, but got saved due to the carelessness of the wicket-keeper. The entire scenario was too funny and the commentators too said that “it looks like a circus now.”

Dwayne Smith

Just imagine losing out on four lucky chances! Such a terrible thing right? During an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Smith hit a shot on the offside and took a run and due to misfielding he took another run. And this happened four times in the same match. Yes, the fielder missed four chances much to the amusement of the onlookers.

Zaheer Khan

This was during a match between India and Pakistan. Well, India-Pak matches are heavily awaited for obvious reasons and fans of both the countries gather in great numbers to witness the match live. So, during one such match, a fan of Zaheer Khan was holding a placard that said ‘Love you Zaheer’ and the camera zoomed on her and then Zaheer. The poor boy was being teased by his teammates at the time and it was a fun behind-the-scenes kinda moment.

Lou Vincent

As they say, save the best for the last, this one surely takes the cake. When kiwi fielder Lou Vincent was trying to save a boundary, his pants came off accidentally and everybody had a good laugh over the oops moment.

Image Credits: Sporteology