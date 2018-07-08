The #NeymarChallenge has people ‘rolling on the floor’

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is turning out to be a good mix of a few historic moments and tons of ROFL moments. Right from Germany’s exit at the group stage to Japan qualifying in the Round 16, we’ve got some unexpected surprises this time.

However, the most iconic or we could say, hilarious one comes from Brazilian forward Neymar. His histrionics on field are something that deserve to be mentioned or probably trolled, because it’s not every day that you come across a player, gifted with the innate skill of rolling on the ground, every single time a player touches him or comes remotely close to him.

His antics to draw a foul, warranted or unwarranted have initiated a fair amount memes. Right from the biggies to the little ones, fans have been doing the viral #NeymarChallenge, All you have to do is mind your business, but the moment someone calls out to you or even touches you, you have an epic fall on the ground, as if you’ve hurt yourself.

WEEK 1 DAY 5 | We’ve had a fabulous week to kick off our Summer Camp. We decided to end it with the #NeymarChallenge. I think some of the children are definitely going to the World Cup with their impressions! 🔵⚪️⚽️ #WeAreKillie pic.twitter.com/wP2h9i6LXj — Kilmarnock Community Sports Trust (@KillieCommunity) July 6, 2018

We’re having a field day, enjoying these videos and we know you would too.

Are you planning to try this any time soon? Seems fun right?! Speaking of Brazil, well, his antics couldn’t help them sustain the match as on Friday as his team got knocked out of the series after losing to Belgium. Neymar must be so hurt with the loss that he’s probably rolling all the way to Brazil.