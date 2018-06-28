These female cricketers will make you say 'Cricket not just a male sport'

Cricket as a sport has been male-dominated and even when we address our cricketers, we call them as ‘Men in Blue’ and not as ‘Women in Blue’. This has been the case since decades, but the last few years saw a change in people’s perception as women too started earning their share of much-needed glory. In a day and age where women are progressing in every sphere, they have managed to shift the focus to themselves thanks to their histrionics on field.

So, let’s look at best female cricketers and provide some serious motivation to the other women to go ahead and pursue the sport.

Mithali Raj

Mithali is THE face of women’s cricket in India. The aggressive batswoman from Hyderabad grabbed eyeballs when she scored a startling 214 runs against England in 2002. Her ability to adapt to all conditions coupled with her resilience is another asset that’s talked about. She has led India to victory four times consecutively at the Asia Cup.

Jhulun Goswami

Jhulun has spearheaded India’s bowling attack for several years now. With a bowling average of 16 in Tests and over 20 in shorter formats, Jhulun has carved a name for herself. Belinda Clark inspired her to play cricket and she even featured in the list along with her idol which has been a big moment for the talented lady.

Belinda Clark

Making her debut on field in 1991, Belinda Clark turned the first ever cricketer to score a double century in 1997. She has been the highest run-scorer in Australian women’s cricket. She captained Australia for eleven years and led her to team to World Cup victory twice. She completed her last innings in cricketer with an unimaginable average of 45+ in both formats.

Stafanie Taylor

Stafanie has achieved the rare feat of topping the ICC batting and bowling rank at the same time and has been THE face of West Indian cricket. She is the current captain of the West Indian cricket team and is applauded for her smartness in deceiving the batswoman with her off-break bowling. She is the youngest batswoman with 1000 ODI runs in her kitty. With a fabulous bowling average of 19 in ODIs and 16 in T20I cricket and a terrific batting average of 43 in ODIs and 37 in T20Is, she can be called as an all-rounder.

Charlotte Edwards

Former captain of England Women’s team, Charlotte led her team to the Ashes title thrice and even the World Cup. She stepped on to the field at the tender age of 16, and amassed 12 centuries in 1997 alone with her consistency in batting. She holds the record for the fastest to 2500 runs (across genders. She retired in 2015, but not before giving an average of 44 in Tests and 38 in ODIs.