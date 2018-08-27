These tennis stars slammed it with their businesses

Like any other sport, tennis has its share of superstars. They have their own league of followers, fans and success stories. But some of them wish to venture beyond, taking their on-turf fame and entrepreneurial skills to build businesses. Here we have a list of five tennis players who became successful businesspersons.

Andy Murray

In 2013, Murray had purchased a mansion near Dunblane for £1.8 million. Reports say that he renovated it and created a five-star hotel with 15 rooms. In 2016, the Scottish player’s hotel, Cromlix, was named AA Scottish Hotel of the Year.

Maria Sharapova

When her 2012 shoulder injury became threatening, the Russian player opened up a confectionery business called Sugarpova. The business reportedly sells chocolates, gumballs and other products to over 30 countries.

Venus Williams

Besides ruling the court, Venus is the founder and CEO of EleVen by Venus, as per reports. Her company makes women’s tennis togs, performance clothing, fitness wear or sports apparel.

Rafael Nadal

Located in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, the Iberostar Cala Millor hotel is owned by Nadal and features 171 rooms. The hotel has fitness rooms, spas, and a mini-club for the kids. There’s also a golf course and a water-sports facility nearby.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis player confessed his love for food in an interview and reports say that it led to the creation of his upscale restaurant called Novak, in 2009. He is reportedly planning to open a third restaurant to provide free food to the people in need.