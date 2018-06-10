This boomerang video of an arm-wrestling match between Harbhajan Singh and The Great Khali is unmissable

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh never misses an opportunity to entertain fans. ‘The Turbanator’, as he is popularly known, is admired many for his great sense of humour. While the last time it was his cheeky reply to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet on power cut, now it’s his latest Twitter post in which he’s seen doing an arm-wrestling that is winning the internet. And guess who is his competitor. It’s none other than the big man, WWE wrestler, The Great Khali. Rolling on the floor laughing already? Wait for the video.

Nothing can be more hilarious than seeing Harbhajan locking himself in an arm-wrestling contest with Khali, in a boomerang video shared by the former. The two were at S. Sardev Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament, Jalandhar, to motivate the promising talents in the state.

Also present at the occasion was Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Siddharth Kaul, who was awarded a memento by Harbhajan for being the guest of honour. Sidhharth took to Twitter to share the same.

Spent a great day in Jalandhar today at S. Sardev Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament. Such a great feeling to see the budding Cricketers in Punjab and the icing on the cake was spending time with the legend @harbhajan_singh paaji himself 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q9kSudZnv2 — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) June 8, 2018

Harbhajan lifted his third IPL trophy with CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after MS Dhoni's men defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. The veteran off spinner took up 7 wickets in 13 matches in the recently-concluded IPL 2018. ​