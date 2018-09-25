Tiger Zinda Hai: Woods wins PGA Tour Championship after a gap of 5 years

Last few years have been not-so-great for Tiger Woods. Sex scandals, a run with the cops and four intensive back surgeries; Woods has probably suffered the most in the last few years than his entire life. But he is back on his toes. After recuperating from his surgeries treating his back pain and missing out on the Masters for the first time in his career, Woods made a comeback to Golf via PGA Tour Championship. And guess what! He won.

Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship with an 11-under-par performance. The tournament took place in East Lake Golf Club and marked Woods first victory after a gap of five years. It was last year that Woods was arrested for driving under the influence and had to undertake a rehabilitation program. After this, his excellent performance at PGA Tour Championship came as a delightful surprise to all. He is now just two wins away from putting great Sam Snead behind and clutching the top position in the list of ‘Most career PGA Tour wins’. Sam has so far won 82 championships while Woods has won 80.

After the victory, Woods was quoted saying, “I didn't know I was going to do this again,” by USA Today.

Well definitely, Tiger Zinda Hai!