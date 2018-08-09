Trolling Anushka Sharma for being in the Indian High Commission picture? Here’s why you're wrong

The times of social media are as dark as the glitz that comes with it. And the ones to bear the brunt of it all are usually the celebrities from all facets, only that the ones from entertainment fall prey a little more than the others. The recent one to face the ire is none other than Anushka Sharma, and that too for a picture. The lady who is the wife of Indian skipper Virat Kohli has often been trolled in the past for his low-score performances. But the latest one takes the cake for being absurd. In a recent photo-op with the India team at the Indian High Commission, Anushka Sharma had joined the players, and this invited the wrath of fans and trolls alike who questioned her presence in an official picture of the sport. A BCCI source speaking to Hindustan Times has now clarified on the matter.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

The source claimed that no protocol was broken as the Indian High Commission had invited other team players along with their families. “This is the norm wherever the team travels. The High Commission invites the players with their relatives and it is eventually the decision of the individuals. Even in London, the players were invited along with their partners. There has been no breach of any protocol,” the source said.

Anushka had apparently arrived at the reception for the team on the invitation of the high commissioner and his wife. The reception was hosted by the High Commissioner and his wife and not the High Commission, added the source. “The group photo was taken as the team were entering the house. Ajinkya Rahane may have stood at the back on his own He wasn’t asked to stand there. The reception was at the high commissioner’s residence and not at the high commission,” the source adds.

This should put an end to the incessant trolling that Sharma has been facing.