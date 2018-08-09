Trying to call MS Dhoni? Here's why you can never get in touch with him

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as Captain Cool on the field thanks to his calm demeanor, even in the harshest situations. He is usually seen following his instincts and when it comes to his personal life, he does the same. At a recent event in Mumbai, Dhoni revealed that he avoids his phone a lot and prefers to stay away from technology.

The former India skipper let it out that reaching him on his phone is not an easy task as he doesn’t answer calls most of the times. Dhoni said that when it comes to technology and him, there is a gap. "Me and technology, there is a big divide. I don't use phones so much and there are a lot of stories I don't pick up phones," Dhoni said.

India's MS Dhoni bats during a nets session at Headingley Carnegie, in Leeds, England, Monday July 16, 2018 ahead of their 3rd cricket ODI against England on Tuesday. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

While Dhoni said that he and technology are worlds apart, he does make use of it to better his game. "But I do use technology as well. When I am shown some videos, you wonder if I am playing it right. Technology has to be used in right way," he added.

Indian cricketer M S Dhoni plays a shot during the 4th One Day International cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R Premadasa international cricket stadium at Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday 31 August 2017.

(Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It was rumoured (back in 2012) that Dhoni and former Indian batsman VVS Laxman were not on good terms, when MSD didn’t turn up for the latter’s retirement bash. However, Dhoni cleared things out later and said that Laxman had tried contacting him but couldn’t reach him, which is why Dhoni missed out.

"You think it's a controversy but people who know me always complained that I'm someone who is quite difficult to get hold of. That was one of the reasons why Laxmanbhai could not get hold of me," Dhoni had said in his defense.