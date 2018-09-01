image
Saturday, September 1st 2018
English
Nick Kyrgios slammed after pep talk by umpire at US Open

sports

Nick Kyrgios slammed after pep talk by umpire at US Open

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 01 2018, 3.18 pm
back
Andy MurraygameMohamed LahyaniNick KyrgiosPierre-Hugues HerbertRefereesporttennisUmpire
nextYou have no other job? The Chief Justice questions petitioner in the Priya Varrier case
ALSO READ

These tennis stars slammed it with their businesses

Andy Murray and Stephen King troll Trump's claim of possible TIME cover

Pics: Andy Murray lifts Wimbledon title