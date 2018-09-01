Nick Kyrgios slammed after pep talk by umpire at US Open

When you’re a sportsperson, especially a world-class one, you have an army of experts telling you how to get your game straight. From the coach, to the physio to maybe even a counsellor, these are the people you hire to get the best out of you. But the one, THE ONE and only person you should least expect any help from is the umpire. The man gets paid, in effect, to be absolutely neutral. But it looks like Mohamed Lahyani didn’t read the rulebook and Nick Kyrgios was at the receiving end of his favour.

Spectators on Court 17 of the on-going US Open witnessed a rather unusual interaction with the umpire of the game Mohamed Lahyani and Nick Kyrgios who seemed to be struggling against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. At this point, Kyrgios faced defeat in the first set and was facing a probable loss of the second set too. At this time Lahyani stepped down from this chair pep-talk the 23-year-old Australian.

USOpen feels 😳🤦🏽‍♂️🔥😂🙏🏽🎥 A post shared by Kygs (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Aug 29, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

This is unusual in any sport and obviously fans didn’t let it pass. Forget fans, even the tennis community didn’t let it pass. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray too trolled Kyrgios for the exchange between him and the match umpire.

Not just Murray, Kyrgios’ match opponent Herbert too didn’t take it lightly. According to The Guardian, he thought the umpire's mid-match intervention was unnecessary and that his opponent's mood changed after the talk.

But all said and done, it looks like Lalyani’s pep-talk did him good as Nick Kyrgios went on to win the match.