home/ sports

Video alert! M S Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was the happiest after CSK won the IPL trophy

First published: May 28, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Updated: May 28, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

With excitement over IPL final reaching its peak, it was Chennai Super Kings who took home the trophy. Under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it is for the third time that the team won the IPL trophy. Celebrations were on and the entire team rejoiced the victory while on field, but one person who was happiest of all was Dhoni’s little princess Ziva.

We came across quite a few videos of Dhoni and Ziva dancing around and celebrating the win after the match. Ziva came running to her daddy and was on cloud nine looking at all the excitement. The videos are so cute that we simply could not stop ourselves from sharing it.

Take a look.

Cuteness at its Next Level 💕😍 . . #Csk #Mahi #Dhoni #Ziva

A post shared by Indian Cinema Lover ❤️ (@tamilcinemaofficial) on

Captain Cool @mahi7781 with his Daughter ZIVA ❤️ #dhoni #ziva #msd #chennaisuperkings #csk #ipl2018 #ipl

A post shared by Akash Das⇃ (@akashdas.official) on

 

This is not the first time that we have seen a child of a cricketer having some fun on field. Harbhajan Singh’s daughter too had made it on field and her pictures got clicked. Adorable, we must say!

Chennai Super Kings fought the last match with Sunrisers Hyderabad and managed to beat them by 8 wickets. The team was banned for two years by BCCI because the owner was involved in a betting scandal. After the gap, CSK once again took over the throne and won the IPL trophy.

SHOW MORE
tags: #banned #BCCI #betting #Chennai Super Kings #Harbhanjan Singh #IPL 2018 #IPL trophy #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All