Video alert! M S Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was the happiest after CSK won the IPL trophy

With excitement over IPL final reaching its peak, it was Chennai Super Kings who took home the trophy. Under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it is for the third time that the team won the IPL trophy. Celebrations were on and the entire team rejoiced the victory while on field, but one person who was happiest of all was Dhoni’s little princess Ziva.

We came across quite a few videos of Dhoni and Ziva dancing around and celebrating the win after the match. Ziva came running to her daddy and was on cloud nine looking at all the excitement. The videos are so cute that we simply could not stop ourselves from sharing it.

Take a look.

This is not the first time that we have seen a child of a cricketer having some fun on field. Harbhajan Singh’s daughter too had made it on field and her pictures got clicked. Adorable, we must say!

Chennai Super Kings fought the last match with Sunrisers Hyderabad and managed to beat them by 8 wickets. The team was banned for two years by BCCI because the owner was involved in a betting scandal. After the gap, CSK once again took over the throne and won the IPL trophy.