home/ sports
VIDEO: Geeta Phogat’s hubby Pawan Kumar has got the MOVES

VIDEO: Geeta Phogat’s hubby Pawan Kumar has got the MOVES

First published: July 26, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Updated: July 26, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

If you thought that a sportsman is only good at his job, well, let us tell you that it’s not the case. While we all have seen how Pawan Kumar; the wrestler is terrific in his wrestling ring, but did you know he is an amazing dancer too? His wife Geeta Phogat, who is also a sportsperson just made us realise that there is more to her significant other. We came across this video shared by Geeta where we see Pawan dancing like HE DOES NOT CARE!

#dancelove @pawankumar_saroha86 😂🤣🤣🤣🙈

A post shared by Geeta PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on

And hey, he is not just grooving on a Punjabi track, but the way the wrestler is moving his booty is amazing. And don’t miss his expressions guys.

Surely, love sees no age and hence, Geeta and Pawan's love story bloomed despite Pawan being younger to her by almost five years. They met in Mumbai when they were recuperating from their respective surgeries in 2016 and since then, they have been all about love. They tied the knot in the same year and Aamir Khan was the special guest at their wedding.

God is keeping me alive but you are keeping me in love ❤️

A post shared by Geeta PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on

Their posts on Instagram are more than enough to tell us that they are deeply in love with each other and this video just takes it to another level.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #dancing #Geeta Phogat #grooving #Instagram #music #Others #Pawan Kumar #sports #sports personalities #video #Wrestler

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All