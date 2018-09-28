Vijender Singh who? Mike Tyson has never heard of India’s boxing star

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who in his heydays was called the ‘baddest man on the planet’, currently is in India to promote Mixed Martial Arts Kumite 1 league, of which he is the global face. The 52-year-old living legend received a warm welcome from fans who gathered in good numbers at the airport to welcome the former champion. But looks like Mike didn’t do his homework before coming to India and had a tongue in cheek moment at a press conference held for him.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mike was asked if he is aware of India’s Olympic Bronze medal winner Vijender Singh and the answer by Mike shocked everyone. “I’m not aware of him,” he replied. Given that Vijender Singh is one of India’s most celebrated boxers, one would expect Mike to have known about the young lad before his India trip.

Speaking of his trip to India he said, “I am very excited to be here. This is my first time in India. This is something I never dreamed of before. I am here to launch the fight (Kumite 1 league). I wish the best team wins.”

The former world champion has other plans too. He revealed that he is planning to meet slum kids during his stay in Mumbai. “I am a Slumdog. I grew up in a slum. I had the ambition to get out of the slums and that’s why I am here. If someone works hard they can get out of the slums. I still go back to see my friends in my old neighbourhood. They still call it a slum,” he said.“I think the poorer you are, the better boxer you are. The most successful fighters have come from slums. All the fighters who come from the slums are successful. All the current top fighters are from the slums,” he added.